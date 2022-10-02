Chiranjeevi to son Ram Charan on completing 15 years in films: ‘Proud of you my boy’

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday fondly reflected on his son Ram Charan's journey in the film industry as he crossed the 15-year milestone. Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on his son's journey, Chiranjeevi wrote in two tweets, “On reaching the 15-year milestone, fondly reflecting on Ram Charan's journey in films. It is heartening how he has evolved as an actor from Chirutha to Magadheera to Rangasthalam to RRR ... and now, to #RC15 with director Shankar. Supremely pleased with his passion, body of work, dedication and innate urge to excel at what he does.Proud of you my boy! Here's to greater heights and greater glories that await you! Go for it! May the Force be with you Ram Charan! (sic)”

Ram made his debut in films with the 2007 Telugu action film, Chirutha, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. It also starred, Neha Sharma, Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles while Tanikella Bharani, Sayaji Shinde, Daniel Balaji and Brahmanandam were seen in supporting roles.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 action-drama film, RRR, with Jr NTR. The film which was helmed by SS Rajamouli was set in the 1920s and followed the story of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their fight against the British Raj. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in important roles. The film was released on March 25, 2022, in theatres.

Ram was also seen in Koratala Siva's film Acharya in a cameo appearance, which had Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He will be next seen in the upcoming S Shankar directional, tentatively titled RC15, with Kiara Advani.