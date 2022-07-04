S.S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ lands runner-up position at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards 

The massive success of S.S Rajamouli’s Telugu film RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is no secret. The Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Jr. NTR) starrer has been making waves all over the globe ever since it released. Recently, the film ended up as the first runner-up at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards (Best Picture category) beating movies like Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman.

The film Everything Everywhere All At Once, grabbed the top spot as the best film at the event. The Hollywood Critics Association tweeted, “And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to… Everything Everywhere All At Once Runner up: RRR.”

This year's nominations included films like Turning Red, The Northman, Elvis, Cha Cha Real Smooth, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent , Top Gun: Maverick, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On and The Batman.

Also Read: Sabu Cyril: We knew that RRR wouldn’t be as big as the Baahubali films

RRR, which released in March, 2022, is still garnering praise from a worldwide audience. The OTT release of the film has increased its popularity among audiences, according to media sources. They added that the popularity has led to plans of re-releasing the film in the USA. The film had also reached the top 5 movies list on an OTT platform in the US and the Top 10 list in about 60 other countries, stated sources.

According to reports the film has collected over INR 1,100 crore on worldwide ticket windows. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr. Ntr in the lead roles along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani. It depicts a fictional story about Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Media sources state that Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos, recently took to Facebook, praising the blockbuster.

"If you have not yet checked out RRR on Netflix, you must. It is the craziest thrill ride of a movie you will see this year. (In Hindi with English subtitles) it is a blast," he posted.

Also Read: Makers of NTR 30 celebrate Jr NTR’s birthday by dropping a theme motion poster