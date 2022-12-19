Ram Charan, Upasana holiday in Thailand days after pregnancy announcement

A week after actor Ram Charan announced on social media that he and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana were expecting a baby, the couple has now set off to Thailand, according to reports.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Upasana shared pictures posted by her friend, which gave a peak into how the couple was spending their time there. The pictures showed Ram Charan in a black and white shirt, black pants, and matching shoes, while Upasana opted for a red and white dress and dark sunglasses.

In the first picture, Upasana posed with several people as she smiled for the camera. The location showed the couple to be residing in Khao Lak, Thailand. In the next picture, Ram could be seen joining Upasana and their friends as they posed amid the greenery. He held Upasana while all of them posed for the camera.

Ram’s father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi made the announcement last week that Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child. The post, which he shared on social media, read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni (sic).”

The duo also shared the pregnancy announcement on their social media handles.

A few days later, Upasana shared a series of photos with the women in her family on Instagram and wrote, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life.”

Ram and Upasana recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy. The couple got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in June 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad. Interestingly, Ram and Upasana were friends and studied in the same school until the ninth grade.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which also starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The actor was also seen in Acharya alongside his father, Chiranjeevi.

Ram is reportedly wrapping up his upcoming action drama — a Shankar Shanmugham-directorial tentatively titled RC15. The film, which is expected to touch upon current-day politics, features Kiara Advani in the role of the female protagonist.