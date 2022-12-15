SS Rajamouli’s RRR makes history with five nominations at Critics Choice Awards

A still of Jr NTR and Ram Charan from SS Rajamouli's RRR

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Telugu magnum opus RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is continuing to win accolades and be in the spotlight in international film circles.

After bagging nominations for two Golden Globe Awards earlier this week, RRR has now been nominated under five categories at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

RRR has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V Srinivas Mohan), and Best Song (Naatu Naatu) at the Critics Choice Awards.

The comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the Critics Choice race with 14 nominations, followed by The Fabelmans with 11 nods, and Babylon with 10 nominations.

In the Best Picture category, RRR will face off with Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, Babylon, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, and Women Talking.

For the Critics Choice Best Director title, SS Rajamouli is competing with James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Damien Chazelle (Babylon), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Todd Field (Tár), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Sarah Polley (Women Talking), and Gina Prince (Bythewood – The Woman King).

For the Golden Globes, RRR has been nominated for Best Picture non-English Language and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu).

Here are the other awards and nominations that RRR has earned:

Awards and honourary titles :

Honourable mention at the Philadelphia Film Festival for the ‘Narrative Audience Award’ (SS Rajamouli)

Winner of the Spotlight Award of the Hollywood Critics Association

Winner of the Best Director Award (SS Rajamouli) at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Winner of the Film Club’s The Lost Weekend awards for ‘Audience Favorite’ and ‘Best Director’ (SS Rajamouli)

Winner of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films aka the Saturn Award for Best International Film

Winner of the Atlanta Film Critics Circle for Best International Film

Winner of the Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Original Score (MM Keeravani)

Winner of the Best Music Score award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (MM Keeravani)

Winner of the Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards for Best Foreign Language Film

Winner of the Best International Feature award at the Sunset Film Circle Awards

Nominations :

Five nominations at the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards

Five nominations at the Satellite Awards

Four nominations at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards

Four nominations at the Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards

Three nominations at the Sunset Film Circle Awards

Three nominations at the St. Louis Film Critics Association, US

Two nominations at the Golden Globes

Two nominations at the DiscussingFilm Critics Awards 2023

Two nominations at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards

Two nominations at the Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards

One nomination at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards for Best Picture

One nomination at the Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards for Best Picture

One nomination at the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards for Best International/Foreign Language Film