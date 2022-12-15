Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan ‘spellbound’ by Avatar: The Way Of Water

The sequel to the 2009 James Cameron-directed blockbuster Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to be released around the globe on December 16. The science fiction epic has started receiving glowing reviews from many critics. On Tuesday, Indian actors, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan watched the movie at a special screening in Mumbai along with other Bollywood celebrities. Akshay took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his review of the film calling it ‘magnificent’ and praising James for his craft.

The actor tweeted, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!”

Varun also took to Twitter to share his views on the film, writing, “#AvatarTheWayOfWater is by far the most important film for the future of cinema. Was blown away by the visuals and the emotions. It’s amazing when the biggest filmmaker of the world chooses his film to give an important message. I wanna see it again in imax 3d @Disney (sic).”

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Na'vi Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water, which centres on the two main protagonists, their families, and the lengths they take to keep each other safe.

Avatar is still one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. The sequel, the second in a planned series of five movies, is anticipated to have a strong opening at the international box office, projected to earn as much as USD 525 million in its first weekend.

According to James, the success of the franchise will rely on how well this instalment performs at the box office. In an interview, he made the implication that for the movie to be deemed a success, its lifetime earnings must surpass USD 2 billion at the box office. Due to the visual effects and the production, which has lasted several years, the film boasts a high budget. The film will be released on 52000 screens worldwide, making it the widest release in movie history.