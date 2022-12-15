Vicky Kaushal wanted to be a part of RRR, says 'SS Rajamouli sir evokes emotion in every person'

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. In an interview with a renowned media portal, the actor was asked about a movie he wanted to be a part of this year. The actor instant said "RRR" and praised director SS Rajamouli for his magnum opus.

"For me, it was RRR. I was going to say that. And I think that’s the beauty of Rajamouli sir and not just for the actors. He just evokes emotion in every person whose watching that film. I want to be there, I want to do that, I want to jump out of that truck with those animals," the actor said.

Vicky complimented Rajamouli for his direction and said, "It's just that how he transports into that world and I think every time he made a film, he makes me feel like I just want to be part of that film. I wish I was part of that film."

Also Read: RRR wins for Best Music Score category at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards

For the unversed, RRR was the third highest-grossing Indian film, the second highest-grossing film in India, and the second highest-grossing Telugu film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing pivotal parts.

Speaking of Vicky's work front, the actor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's comedy-drama Govinda Mera Naam. The film stars Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Vicky is playing the role of a struggling background dancer. The movie is set to release on December 16, 2022.

Also Read: Govinda Naam Mera or SOTY 3: When Karan Johar made Vicky Kaushal choose