RRR wins for Best Music Score category at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards

The Telugu language blockbuster RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, recently bagged the Best Music Score (Original) award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. Music director for the film, MM Keeravani, beat Paweł Mykietyn for EO for the award. Rajamouli also ended up as the runner-up in the category of Best Director at the event, which was conferred upon filmmaker Todd Field for his 2022 psychological drama, Tár.

Keeravani also won the award for Best Original Score at the Boston Society of Film Critics which was announced yesterday on Twitter. Earlier, Rajamouli had won the award for Best director at the New York Film Critics Circle Award, for the global sensation.

The film was expected to be India’s official submission for the 95th Academy Awards but the honour went to Pan Nalin’s Gujrati-language film, Chhello Show. Since the announcement, RRR has been winning awards at various prestigious American awards. RRR also garnered a rousing reception in international markets, which inspired Variance Film to launch a significant Oscar campaign for the movie.

According to reports, industry insiders have predicted a win for RRR at the Oscars for the Best Visual Effects category which will be a big feat for the film's visual effects designer, Srinivas Mohan.

The epic-action movie was released in Japan on October 21, 2022, and it continues to dominate the country’s box office. Reports stated that the film recently broke Rajnikanth starrer Muthu's two-decade-old record in terms of box office collections.

The movie which stars Ram Charan and Jr. Ntr in the lead roles along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, has collected over INR 1,100 crore on worldwide ticket windows. The movie was released in theatres on March 25, 2022, and depicts a fictional story about Indian freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.