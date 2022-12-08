Wonder Woman 3 scrapped at DC Studios; Gal Gadot’s future in the role uncertain

According to sources, the current draft for Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot in the lead role and directed by Patty Jenkins will be scrapped. Reports said that this leaves the future of Gal’s involvement in the project in doubt. A source told media houses that the director recently submitted a draft for the project to DC Studios which she co-wrote with Geoff Johns but considering the new direction the movie studio is planning to go and Patty’s refusal to change the script, has led to the project being cancelled.

Reports said that although the film's treatment did not align with the studio's new plans, CEO David Zaslav and the new heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, still need to meet to discuss their vision for the future of DC. The source added that no other decisions have been made regarding the film. While Patty is likely to move on to other endeavours, Gal's future is still uncertain and is dependent on what James and Peter present at the meeting.

The news was announced just one day after Gal shared a post commemorating the anniversary of the first Wonder Woman film which was released in 2017 and was a box office smash. The superhero origin story was one of the more successful ones for the Snyderverse franchise and was well-liked by both audiences and critics.

Gal took to Twitter on December 6 to share a post on the film’s anniversary writing, “On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

Reports stated that the DC Universe is still in flux following the hiring of James and Peter back in October as Warner Bros. waits for the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash with Ezra Miller, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which would be the final movies produced under DC's previous regime.