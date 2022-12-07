Brahmastra overtakes RRR, Kantara; becomes the most-Googled Indian movie of 2022

Brahmastra becomes the most searched film of the year on Google

As we wrap up the year 2022, Google unveiled its most searched list earlier today. The tech giant shared the most searched words in the field of health, lifestyle, entertainment and more. Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, became the most searched film of the year.

Also read: Brahmastra Movie Review: This 'Astraverse' movie claps epic visuals on a generic plot

The fantasy drama beat Kannada-language films KGF Chapter 2, Kantara and even the Telugu-langauage film, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In the Hindi film department, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Ajay Devgn's recently released Drishyam 2 and the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files bagged relevant spots.

Here is the top 10 list:

1. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

2. KGF: Chapter 2

3. The Kashmir Files

4. RRR

5. Kantara

6. Pushpa: The Rise

7. Vikram

8. Laal Singh Chaddha

9. Drishyam 2

10. Thor: Love and Thunder

Also Read: IMDB releases list of Most Popular Indian Stars 2022; Dhanush occupies the top spot

Coming to the box office success, Brahmastra grossed over ₹431 crores worldwide and became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy with a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.