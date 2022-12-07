IMDB releases list of Most Popular Indian Stars 2022; Dhanush occupies the top spot

Dhanush was seen in three Tamil-language films and one Hollywood film, this year

IMDB released a list of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 on Wednesday, based on the number of page views registered by various celebrity pages on the website.

Tamil actor Dhanush emerged at the top of the list with actors Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ranking second and third respectively. Six of the ten stars on the list, namely, Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Yash, are South Indian actors.

Ram Charan and Samantha were listed at positions four and five, respectively, while Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani occupied the sixth and seventh ranks. Allu Arjun and Yash were ranked ninth and tenth and Telugu actor Jr NTR occupied the eighth spot.

Alia shared her reaction to the list in a statement given to IMDB, saying, “2022 has by far been the most memorable year I’ve had at the movies—I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artists. IMDb is a true testament to the people’s voice and I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light. Thank you once again.”

On the work front, Dhanush was seen in the Tamil-language films, Maaran, Thiruchitrambalam, and Naane Varuvean. He also appeared in the Hollywood film, The Gray Man, in a special appearance. The film which was helmed by the Russo Brothers starred Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles.

Alia appeared in the 2022 fantasy drama Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directional, Gangubai Kathiawadi. This year, Aishwarya was seen in the epic Tamil-language drama film, Ponniyin Selvan 1, while Samantha played the lead role in the hit Telugu-language film, Yashoda.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen in SS Rajamouli's epic action film, RRR, which grossed nearly INR 1200 crores at the global box office. Kannada actor Yash was seen in the blockbuster film, KGF Chapter 2. Kiara appeared in two successful films this year, namely, JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Hrithik played the part of Vedha in the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha which was released earlier this year.