Freddy to India Lockdown: 4 new releases you should watch this weekend 

With 2022 nearing its end, Bollywood is ready to wrap up the year with back-to-back film releases this weekend. From a romance thriller to a drama – here are four films you can book your weekends to watch.

Freddy

Directed by Veere Di Wedding-maker Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy is a romance-thriller starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. In a never-seen-before avatar, Kartik plays the role of Freddy, a loner dentist who has been on a matrimonial site for five years looking for a soulmate; he finally finds his love in Kainaaz Irani (Alaya F), a young woman stuck in an abusive marriage. On Disney+Hotstar

India Lockdown



The story of India Lockdown follows the lives of five different individuals from different sections of society facing life-altering challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film features an ensemble cast of Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Prateik Babbar, Prakash Belwadi, and Ahana Kumar. On Zee5

An Action Hero



In this edgy dark comedy, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of protagonist Maanav – a film star at the peak of his career. However, things take a different turn when he gets into controversy while filming a movie in Haryana. An Action Hero is written and directed by Anirudh Iyer, who also directed Tanu Weds Manu Returns. At theatres

HIT – The 2nd Case

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT – The 2nd Case is the sequel to HIT: The First Case which had Vishwak Sen as Vikram Rudraraju. In HIT – The 2nd Case, the story shifts from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, as a new case gets taken up by HIT. At theatres

