Home Entertainment Cinema

Freddy to India Lockdown: 4 new releases you should watch this weekend 

From the much-awaited Freddy to the Ayushmann-starrer An Action Hero, four new releases to watch this weekend

author_img Team Indulge Published :  02nd December 2022 05:52 PM   |   Published :   |  02nd December 2022 05:52 PM
Book your weekend to watch these four films releasing today

Book your weekend to watch these four films releasing today

With 2022 nearing its end, Bollywood is ready to wrap up the year with back-to-back film releases this weekend. From a romance thriller to a drama – here are four films you can book your weekends to watch.

Freddy
Directed by Veere Di Wedding-maker Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy is a romance-thriller starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. In a never-seen-before avatar, Kartik plays the role of Freddy, a loner dentist who has been on a matrimonial site for five years looking for a soulmate; he finally finds his love in Kainaaz Irani (Alaya F), a young woman stuck in an abusive marriage. On Disney+Hotstar

India Lockdown

 


The story of India Lockdown follows the lives of five different individuals from different sections of society facing life-altering challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film features an ensemble cast of Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Prateik Babbar, Prakash Belwadi, and Ahana Kumar. On Zee5

Also read: Indian indie band Parvaaz signals the renaissance of rock music 

An Action Hero

 


In this edgy dark comedy, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of protagonist Maanav – a film star at the peak of his career. However, things take a different turn when he gets into controversy while filming a movie in Haryana. An Action Hero is written and directed by Anirudh Iyer, who also directed Tanu Weds Manu Returns. At theatres

HIT – The 2nd Case    
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT – The 2nd Case is the sequel to HIT: The First Case which had Vishwak Sen as Vikram Rudraraju. In HIT – The 2nd Case, the story shifts from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, as a new case gets taken up by HIT. At theatres

Also read: Spotify Wrapped 2022: Arijit Singh most streamed artiste for third consecutive year; Pritam bags second spot

TAGS
Film Release

Comments