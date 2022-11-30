Spotify Wrapped 2022: Arijit Singh most streamed artiste for third consecutive year; Pritam bags second spot

Arijit Singh is one of the most streamed artistes in Spotify India Wrapped 2022

As we close chapter 2022 in another month, it is time to look back at all the good things that shaped up during the year. Music and podcast streaming giant Spotify today launched its flagship product, Wrapped 2022. With the same, they unveiled the most played artistes, songs, albums, and podcasts this year in India and across the globe.

For the third time in a row, Arijit Singh has become one of the most streamed artistes. This year, the singer and music composer gave us Kesariya from Brahmastra, Soch Liya and Aashiqui Aa Gayi from the movie Radhe Shyam and Heer Ranjhana from Bachchhan Paandey. Composer Pritam bagged the second spot with AR Rahman taking the third position.

As for the most played songs, AP Dhillion and Gurinder Gill's Excuses topped the chart. The peppy Punjabi song was the party anthem this year and has even been trending online.

Late Punjabi rapper, Sidhu Moosewala’s Moosetape has been touted as the most streamed album followed by Shershaah. The Sex Podcast by Leeza Mangaldas bagged the first spot in the podcasts category.

Check out the full list here:

Artist

1. Arijit Singh

2. Pritam

3. A.R. Rahman

4. Anirudh Ravichander

5. Shreya Ghoshal

6. AP Dhillon

7. Tanishk Bagchi

8. Sidhu Moose Wala

9. Devi Sri Prasad

10. Sid Sriram

Songs

1. Excuses by AP Dhillon, Intense and Gurinder Gill

2. Pasoori by Shae Gill, Ali Sethi, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, Abdullah Siddiquii

3. Kesariya by Pritam, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya

4. No Love by Shubh

5. Chaand Baaliyan by Aaditya A

6. Raataan Lambiyan by Tanishk Baagchi, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur

7. Heat Waves by Glass Animals

8. Tu Aake Dekhle by KING, Arpan Kumar

9. Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo by Anirudh Ravichander, Jonita Gandhi, Sivakarthikeyan

10. Ranjha by Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Anvita Dutta, Romy

Albums

1. Moosetape

2. Shershaah

3. Hidden Gems

4. Kabir Singh

5. Brahmastra

6. Beast

7. Vikram by Anirudh Ravichander

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

9. Thiruchitrambalam

10. Aashiqui 2

Podcasts

1. The Sex Podcast by Leeza Mangaldas

2. The Mythpat Podcast

3. The Ranveer Show

4. Chanakya Niti

5. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

6. Naallanaa Murukku - The RJ Balaji Podcast

7. The Joe Rogan Experience

8. The Ranveer Show Hindi

9. Dear Teenage Me

10. Ajay Bhalla

As for Spotify Wrapped Global, Bad Bunny was the most streamed artiste, followed by Taylor Swift and Drake in the third spot. Tell us what your Spotify Wrapped looked like @indulgexpress.