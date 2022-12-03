The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 updates cast with seven new actors

Seven new actors including Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, and Ben Daniels have been roped in to join the existing cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in recurring roles for its upcoming second season. The show is currently in production in the UK.

Other cast members include Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. The role of Orc leader "Adar" has been recast for season two and will be played by Sam Hazeldine.

Also read: 'My neck was just destroyed': Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova opens up about his action scenes for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television, Amazon Studios was quoted saying to media sources, "Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of JRR Tolkien's magnificent Middle-earth. To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our 'fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is primarily based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, particularly the description of Middle Earth’s Second Age. It also includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

Also read: The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power BTS video is out and we can’t keep calm!

Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s book series, the show covers the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth. JD Payne has co-created the show with Patrick McKay and is also the showrunner.