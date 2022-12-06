Bong Joon Ho's film 'Mickey 17' to release in March 2024, Robert Pattinson’s first look revealed

The upcoming film Mickey17, directed by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, will be released in theatres worldwide on March 29, 2024, according to a Warner Bros. announcement. Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Mark Ruffalo are among the ensemble cast of the movie, which is based on novelist Edward Ashton's book of the same name.

On its social media accounts, Warner Bros. posted the movie's first image and the date of its release. They tweeted, “From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17.”

Mickey 17 is the main character in Ashton's book, which was released earlier this year. Mickey 17 is a man who is on an expedition to colonise the ice globe Niflheim. He accepts risks that are too great for anyone else, and after his death, regenerates as a clone. When Mickey 17's death is assumed to be confirmed, he returns to the mission's base to discover that Mickey 18 has taken his position.

Under his banner called Offscreen, Bong is producing the upcoming movie in addition to writing and directing it. The other producers are Dede Gardner, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures, and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment.

This is Bong's first film since the multiple-Academy Award-winning 2019 film Parasite. Parasite won awards for its original screenplay, director, and international feature, making it the first movie in a language other than English to win the best picture award at the Oscars. His filmography also features films like Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer, The Host, and Okja.