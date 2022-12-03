SS Rajamouli wins Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle for RRR

The Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle went to director SS Rajamouli for his film RRR on Friday. Several people were shocked by Rajamouli's victory considering his rivals included Steven Spielberg, Sarah Polley, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Darron Aronofsky.

The year's Best Picture award at the New York Film Critics Circle went to Todd Field's Tar, which also won Best Actress for Cate Blanchett's performance. For his roles in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and Kogonada's sci-fi drama After Yang, Colin Farrell was awarded Best Actor this year. Keke Palmer won the Best Supporting Actress award for Nope, while Ke Huy Quan got the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

RRR has garnered a rousing reception in international markets, which inspired Variance Film to launch a significant Oscar campaign for the movie. The movie, which stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, is vying for nominations in a number of the key categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

