Prithviraj joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up to appear in yet another high-profile production after revealing his role in the film Salaar, which also stars Prabhas. Akshay Kumar announced on Wednesday that Prithviraj will appear in the action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reportedly, he will portray the role of the antagonist in the film. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff also appears in it.

Akshay Kumar made the announcement on his Instagram account. He posted Prithviraj's poster from the film and wrote, "The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @PrithviOfficial. Let’s rock it buddy!"

Ali Abbas Zaffar of Tiger Zinda Hai fame is directing the film. Along with writing the screenplay and directing it, Ali will also produce the film alongside Vashu, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Speaking on the occasion, Jacky said, "It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film." Ali Abbas added to this, saying, "I am really looking forward to working with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer."

Prithviraj was last seen on screen in the Malayalam film Gold by Alphonse Puthren. The actor not only starred in the film but also co-produced it. He recently wrapped up filming for Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham. With Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, the follow-up to the 2019 box office sensation Lucifer, he will soon make a comeback to directing.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released on Christmas 2023 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

