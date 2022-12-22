A look inside Karan Johar’s Mumbai home redesigned by Gauri Khan

On Wednesday Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s Mumbai house, which she recently revamped. Posting a video of the director’s home, Gauri captioned the post, “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @karanjohar.”

The video opened with Karan and Gauri seated in front of a centre table on blue and white couches. In addition, a lamp was visible beneath a wire-framed, round table. Between the couches and the open window was a large potted plant.

Later in the video, Gauri could be seen in the video seated on a sofa with Karan standing behind her resting against a piece of furniture. A glass window was also visible behind them with a lamp on a table close by. Near the celebrities, there was also a wooden centre table with a plant.

The word ‘Johar’ was written on a wall which could be seen towards the end of the clip. A large potted plant and a centre table with a lamp nearby stood between two red-cushioned chairs that were positioned at either end of the wall. The video also included a view of a small cabinet with plants and a lamp.

In the video, Karan opened a door and said, “Welcome to my home Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love it. Can't wait to move in.” In the clip, Gauri donned a blue blazer, a white skirt and sneakers. Karan chose a black outfit consisting of a hoodie and pants, which he paired with yellow sneakers.

On the work front, Karan will return as a director with the upcoming romantic film, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. According to reports, the film is scheduled for an April 28, 2023 release.