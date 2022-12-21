Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor attend ‘The Archies’ wrap party in Mumbai [Photos]

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film, The Archies. The Dil Dhadakne Do director celebrated the occasion with a party in Mumbai which was attended by the star cast of the film including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who will be making their film debut with the project. Suhana and Khushi also posed for some pictures and were later joined by their co-star Yuvraj Menda at the venue.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan announces film debut as writer

At the event, Suhana had her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail and looked stunning in a red bodycon dress. Khushi was seen donning a black dress. Suhana also waved to the photographers as she posed with a friend and then entered the building. According to reports, Suhana was at her candid best and even broke into laughter while posing for the cameras. Yuvraj was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a black shirt, and he also had a black handbag with him.

Photos and videos from the event were posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram and many fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to the snaps. “Khushi reminds me of Deepika Padukone at her first career. Hopefully Khushi can be the next Deepika Padukone,” wrote one fan. Another user commented, “Gorgeous Suhana.”

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay attends Priya Atlee’s baby shower

The movie also stars Delnaaz Irani and Tara Sharma. Delnaaz was wearing a blue dress at the party, while Tara was seen in a white outfit. The other cast members Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Vedang Raina attended the party as well. The Archies is an upcoming movie which is set in the fictional town of Riverdale and revolves around a group of friends from the Anglo-Indian community. It will debut on Netflix in 2023 and is based on well-known comics of the same name.