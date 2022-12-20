Thalapathy Vijay attends Priya Atlee’s baby shower

Indian filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee recently announced that they were expecting their first child. On Monday, the couple hosted a baby shower for Priya which was also attended by Tamil star Vijay. Many pictures and videos from the event were shared on social media which are now going viral. In the images, Vijay can be seen in a navy blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves. Atlee was seen donning a white blazer and black trousers while Priya was dressed in a white outfit.

Many fans took to social media to commend Vijay’s new look. According to reports, the actor will start working on his upcoming Tamil-language film with Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj next month. Vijay and Atlee have collaborated on three successful Tamil-language films till now, namely, Theri, Mersal and Bigil. Reportedly, they will reunite next year for a new project.

On the work front, Vijay is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie, Varisu, which is scheduled to be released in theatres around Pongal 2023. The film, which has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. According to reports Varisu is expected to clash with Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Thunivu at the box office.

Vijay recently opened up the conflict between Varisu and Thunivu. According to actor Shaam, Vijay welcomed Thunivu's simultaneous release. Shaam who also stars in Varisu described Vijay's response to the clash saying,“ I was recently talking to Vijay sir and I mentioned that they’ve confirmed the release of Thunivu on the same day as Varisu. He said, ‘It’s good, no? He’s also a friend. Let his film also do well and ours too. It’d be such a celebration.’”