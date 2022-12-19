Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, brings the title back to India after 21 years

Sargam Koushal created history as she won Mrs World 2022 after beating contestants from 63 countries. She brought the crown, which was presented to her by Ms World 2021 Shaylyn Ford, back to India after 21 years. The ceremony was hosted at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino on Saturday evening.

While Mumbai-based Mrs Koushal won the title, Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up. Mrs Koushal announced the happy news on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

Also Read: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar bags yet another Bolly film

For the ceremony, Mrs Koushal picked a sequined body-hugging dress in a light pink shade designed by Bhawna Rao. She was mentored for the runway by expert Alesia Raut. Koushal rounded her look with dangling silver earrings and posed for the click with folded hands. Many congratulated Mrs Koushal for the feat in the comment section.

Take a look at it here:

Actor-model Aditi Govitrikar, who won the Mrs World title in 2001, also congratulated Mrs Koushal by sharing a photo collage of hers and the latest winner. Her post read, "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."