Watch: Ranveer Singh hugs Deepika Padukone in excitement as Argentina beats France in FIFA Finals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the FIFA World Cup Finals 2022 and witnessed the most remarkable win of all time

author_img Team Indulge Published :  19th December 2022 01:54 PM   |   Published :   |  19th December 2022 01:54 PM
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at FIFA World Cup Finals

Argentina lifted their first world title since 1986 and third overall in the most remarkable match of all time last night (December 18, 2022). The FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals were widely watched across the globe and there were tons of celebrities who were spotted in Qatar witnessing Lionel Messi take the golden cup home.

Among the ones who were cheering for the player were Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. A video of the couple hugging each other and screaming with excitement after Messi's goal has now surfaced online.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen holding Deepika tightly in anticipation and later hugging her tightly after Argentina beats France 4-2. Ranveer can be seen dressed in a red tracksuit with a green beret. His ladylove, on the other hand, rocked an all-black ensemble and completed her look with hot red lipstick. 

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone created history by becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. She, alongside former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, unveiled the magnificent Jules Rimet Trophy at Lusail Stadium in Doha. 

On the work front, while Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan in January 2023, Ranveer is gearing up for his Christmas release. The actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Pooja Hedge and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will hit screens on December 23, 2022. 

