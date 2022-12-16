Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya are expecting their first child!

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his wife Krishna Priya have announced on social media that they are all set to welcome their first child. The couple took to Instagram on Friday, where they shared several beautiful pictures in which Krishna Priya could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Krishna Priya captioned the image, “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love...Wit love Atlee & Priya (sic).”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wraps up shooting for Atlee’s Jawaan, shares his experience on Twitter

Atlee also took to Twitter to announce the happy news to his fans and followers.

Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love



Wit love

Atlee & @priyaatlee



Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita pic.twitter.com/9br2K6ts77 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 16, 2022

The couple further shared a statement that read, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings.”

Atlee and Krishna Priya tied the knot in 2014.

Also read: Deepika Padukone to make special appearance in Atlee’s Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara

On the work front, Atlee is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. The filmmaker shared the teaser of the film earlier this year. Expressing excitement over the project and working with Shah Rukh, Atlee had said earlier, “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan (sic).”

Jawan is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Atlee is also rumoured to work again with actor Vijay for his next Tamil film. The filmmaker has worked with Vijay before on three films: Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. Atlee, who initially worked as an assistant director for filmmaker Shankar, made his directorial debut in 2013 with the Tamil romantic comedy Raja Rani.