Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti take a walk through the bright Christmas lights in New Jersey [PICS]

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday to share an array of pictures as she stepped out with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas in New Jersey, to look at beautiful Christmas lights. She called the time, “perfect winter days” in the caption, and also took a dig at Nick for not being interested in a mirror selfie that the actress took.

The first picture shows Priyanka and Nick in front of the mirror. Priyanka who is dressed in a black and white outfit can be seen taking a mirror selfie in the snap, while Nick was engrossed in his phone. The second and third photos feature the actress and Malti Marie as they go out to check out the Christmas lights in the area. Malti Marie was seen donning a yellow knitted cap and her face was partially visible in the pictures. Priyanka captioned the post, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section of the post to shower their love on the family outing. One user wrote, “Awww enjoy ur family time in NJ. Wishing u and your little family a wonderful holiday seasons!! (sic).” Another fan commented, “Lovely first Christmas memory!!” “I wish I could bump into you on these jersey streets!” wrote another user.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian as well as a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2, 2018. The couple announced the arrival of Malti Marie in January 2022 and penned a note on social media that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Hollywood projects including It’s All Coming Back To Me and the series, Citadel, which will be produced by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video, is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Coming to Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.