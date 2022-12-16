Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas take daughter Malti Marie to the aquarium

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The pictures shows Malti Marie on a family trip to an aquarium with Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The picture features Nick and Priyanka in masks while they covered Malti Marie’s face with a heart emoji. In the picture, Nick can be seen carrying his daughter in his arms while Priyanka looked at the jellyfish tank behind them. The actress captioned the post, “Family #aquarium #familyday #love.”

Popular celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu liked the picture while many fans of the actress took to the comment section to share their reactions to the photo. An Instagram user wrote, “I want family like this mine.” Another fan commented, “So adorable.” “This is stunning,” wrote another user.

Priyanka and Nick met at the Vanity Fair event in 2016. They soon started dating and got engaged in 2018. Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in a Christian as well as a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on December 1 and 2, 2018. The wedding took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple then settled in Los Angeles. Priyanka often shares pictures with Nick and Malti on her social media handles.

Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of Malti in January 2022 and penned a note on social media that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Hollywood projects including It’s All Coming Back To Me and the series Citadel, which will be produced by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video, is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Coming to Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.