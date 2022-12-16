Shah Rukh Khan discreetly reacts to 'Besharam Rang' criticism, leaves the crowd cheering

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the silver screen after a four-year-long hiatus. He will be seen in Pathaan in a never-seen-before avatar and while his fans are super excited about the comeback, a section of people want the film boycotted. The song, Besharam Rang, from the movie, courted controversy and received backlash online.

Shah Rukh, at a recent event, spoke discreetly talked about social media trolling without mentioning his film's name. His speech at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, centred on the negativity that exists on social media, was lauded by his fans.

"It is somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive," the actor said.

He urged that we counter the negativity on social media and indulge in more meaningful conversations online. Shah Rukh shared that as long as there are positive people like him and his audience using social media, the platform cannot get the better of mankind.

"I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)," he was quoted saying.

Coming to Pathaan, the action drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham playing pivotal parts. The film has booked the Indian Republic Day weekend and is set to release on January 23, 2022.