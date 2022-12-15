Shah Rukh Khan confirms promoting Pathaan during FIFA Finals, says, ‘Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo’

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was speculated to appear at the finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on December 18, has now announced that he will be watching the match from the Jio Cinema studios and will not be present in Qatar. He took to his social media handles to share a video, teasing his appearance during the finals.

The actor said in the video, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne vala hai. Qatar mein nahi, Jio Cinemas aur Sports 18 ke studio mein, kyunki main aa raha hun December 18 ko FIFA World Cup ka final dekhne. Ho sakta hai meri Wayne Rooney se kuch baatcheet ho jaaye..toh ho jo taiyaar zabardast action ke liye (Get ready as the weather is going to change, not in Qatar but in the studio of Jio Cinemas and Sports 18 because I am coming to watch the World Cup final. Maybe, I will also get to talk to Wayne Rooney).”

Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan!



18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar!

Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/KP8dANSOra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2022

Former English footballer Wayne Rooney also appears in the video and says Shah Rukh’s dialogue from Pathaan, “Mausam bigadne vala hai (the weather is going to change).” The actor captioned the video on Twitter, “Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, (Messi and Mbappe will be on the field, and Wayne Rooney and I (Pathaan) will be in the studio. The evening of December 18 will be great. Watch the FIFA World Cup final with me) LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18.”

According to reports, the actor will also be promoting his upcoming film, Pathaan, during the finals. Pathaan is an action thriller film that stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The movie is the first of Shah Rukh's three upcoming films after a hiatus of over four years. Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.