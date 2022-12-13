Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note for ‘greatest of all time’ footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt note for footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, calling the athlete ‘greatest of all time.’ This came after Portugal's defeat at the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday. The cricketer shared a picture of Ronaldo and wrote, “No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time.”

On Saturday, Morocco defeated Portugal in the quarter finals of the FIFA World cup, shattering Cristiano's World Cup dreams. According to sources, the World Cup is the only prize missing from the footballer's impressive collection of accolades. And with Portugal having one of their best World Cup campaigns ever this year, there was surely hope that Cristiano and Portugal would finally end their long wait.

Reports stated that the future of Cristiano, who is one of the greatest players to ever play the game, is now in jeopardy for Portugal. It is less likely that he will return four years later, at the age of 41, for the next World Cup edition, even though he has not yet made a decision about his future.

Sources added that if Cristiano's World Cup run has come to a conclusion, it has been a bittersweet one for the athlete, who had a disappointing playing season in Qatar. His only notable accomplishment was making history by becoming the first player to score in five different World Cups.

Speaking of the World Cup, Morocco is the first African team to ever go to the semifinals, where they will play against the reigning champions, France. Croatia, who finished second in 2018, will play Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in the opening semi-final.