Vivek Oberoi wants India to represent in FIFA, says, ‘we have been very focused only on cricket'

The ongoing FIFA World Cup is all the rage right now as the event is slowly coming towards its end on December 18. Even Bollywood celebrities are enchanted by the world’s most-watched sporting event which is taking place in Qatar this year. Indian actor Vivek Oberoi recently attended the Portugal vs South Korea match at the competition with his son Vivaan and called it an incredible experience.

“My son Vivaan is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and was sad that this World Cup might be Ronaldo’s last. I was super busy promoting [my latest film] Dharavi Bank and shooting my next assignment but I decided to take a small break and take him to see the match,” the actor told media sources.

On the topic of many football fans missing experiencing the matches live, the actor said, “The World Cup only happens once in four years, so any opportunity to experience that fervour is one that should not be missed. The electric atmosphere, the global diaspora of fans coming together to celebrate the sport, being a part of the Mexican wave, these are truly memorable experiences. If given a chance, I’d love to watch a football match with (cricketer) Virat Kohli since he, too, is an avid football fan.”

FIFA World Cup is an international football competition that is played amongst the men's national teams of FIFA's member associations. The 22nd FIFA World Cup is ongoing in Qatar, making it the second World Cup to be held entirely in Asia after the tournament that took place in South Korea and Japan in 2002. This year’s event is the first World Cup to be held in the Arab and Muslim worlds. After defeating Croatia 4-2 in the championship match of 2018, France is the reigning champion.

Vivek also talked about the current situation in the field of football in India, saying, “I would love to see my country excel in all sports. Sports are amazing for building character and channel the energy of the youth into productive pursuits and teach us very valuable life lessons. Unfortunately, we have been very focused only on cricket, but in the past decade I see a lot of promise in other sports.”