Brazilian Football legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle

Pele is considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time

According to media sources, legendary Brazilian football player, Pele, was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo by his wife and a caretaker on Tuesday after the sportsman suffered swelling all over his body. Reports added that the 82-year-old football player has been frequenting hospitals recently but most of the visits were prearranged. In September 2021, Pele had a tumour removed from his colon and spent some time in the intensive care unit.

Pele’s daughter Kelly Nascimento took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an update on the footballer’s health. She wrote, “Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is now an emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Year and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!! @Pele”

Sources said that Pele was experiencing heart problems and his medical team expressed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not producing the anticipated effects. Reports added that the icon reached the hospital in a restless and bewildered state. He was also reported to have difficulty feeding himself.

On Wednesday, additional tests were carried out to assess Pele’s condition fully and sources stated that there was no indication that he might be discharged soon. The doctors anticipate that their testing will identify the organs that cancer has affected because his body has not responded to chemotherapy.

Pele is a former Brazilian football player who was a forward for his team. He is among the most well-known athletes of the 20th century and is regarded as one of the all-time great footballers. He was named the International Olympic Committee's ‘Athlete of the Century’ in 1999. According to sources, he scored 1279 goals in 1363 matches, recognized as a Guinness World Record.

