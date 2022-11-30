Country singer Jake Flint passes away hours after wedding

Popular country singer Jake Flint passed away on November 26, 2022, hours after his wedding. The cause of his death is yet to be determined but as per media reports, Jake died quietly in his sleep. His close friends from the industry and family members took to social media to mourn his untimely demise with heartfelt posts.

Brenda Cline shared a post on Facebook recalling the time Jake signed his artiste management contract with her team. She penned, "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process. The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artiste management contract."

Brenda further shared that she loved Jake like a son and called him "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artiste." She urged the readers to pray for his new wife and his bereaved family.

"Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers- it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda (Flint), Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever," she wrote.

Speaking of Jake Flint, he was best known for his works in albums I'm Not Okay, Live and Not OK at Cain's Ballroom, Jake Flint, and Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge. He frequently performed shows around Oklahoma and Texas.