Kriti Sanon refutes dating Adipurush co-star Prabhas, says ‘It's neither love nor…’

Amidst the rumours about Kriti Sanon planning to tie the knot with Indian actor Prabhas, the actress has clarified that the reports were baseless through a statement she posted on her Instagram handle. Taking to the stories section of the social media platform, she wrote, “It's neither pyaar (love) nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji). Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji and Fake news sticker).”

This came after actor Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti dating Prabhas on the Indian dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he was promoting his latest release Bhediya with Kriti. The actor didn’t name Prabhas on the show.

Film director Karan Johar who is a judge on the show asked Varun to name some eligible single women in the Hindi-film industry. Varun omitted Kriti's name in his answer. When asked the reason for it, the actor replied, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).”

According to reports, Prabhas is currently shooting for his upcoming bilingual film, Project K, with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Sources said that rumours about Prabhas dating Kriti emerged online a few months ago. The actors will be seen together in the upcoming Om Raut film, Adipurush. The movie is based on Ramayana and is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 16, 2023.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bhediya with Varun which was released on November 25, 2022. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak in supporting roles.