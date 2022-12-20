Twinkle Khanna interviews Google CEO Sundar Pichai; shares three things she learnt from him

Popular Bollywood celebrity, Twinkle Khanna, interviewed the CEO of the tech giant Google, Sundar Pichai, at a recent event. The actress took to her Instagram handle on December 19 to share pictures of her and Sundar from the event. In the caption for the post, she also listed three things she learned from him. In the interview, Twinkle asked Sundar about the advantages he had due to being born in India and how he managed to keep himself grounded. The two also talked about Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the event.

Also read: Karan Johar opens up on his body image issues in a chat with Twinkle Khanna; recalls being called ‘pansy’

Sharing a couple of pictures from the stage of Women Will – a Google for India event, Twinkle wrote on Instagram. “Santa got me an amazing early Christmas gift – an interview with @sundarpichai the iconic CEO of @google and here are 3 things I have learned from him. 1. What are the global advantages of being brought up in India. 2. What does he do to stay grounded and keep his inner werewolf at bay 3. What the advent of AI means to the world at large. Look out for an in-depth interview coming up soon with our global Icon. #GoogleForIndia @googleindia.”

For the event, Twinkle wore a white shirt, blue pants, and a blue waistcoat, while Sundar was dressed in a navy blue suit. Before the event, Twinkle also posted a video of herself having a hair makeover. Twinkle is a former Bollywood actress who is now a writer and film producer. She is also the owner of the digital content hub, Tweak India. According to sources, she is currently pursuing a master's degree in fiction writing at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna’s short story, Salaam Noni Appa, to be turned into a film

Twinkle is the daughter of the late Bollywood superstar, Rajesh Khanna, and popular Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia. She is married to actor Akshay Kumar and has two kids with the actor, Aarav (20) and Nitara (10). She made her Hindi-film debut in 1995 with the film, Barsaat, alongside Bobby Deol.