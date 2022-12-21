Vicky Kaushal opens up on his parent’s reaction when he told them he wanted to marry Katrina

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about his parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal's reaction when he told them that he wanted to marry Katrina Kaif. The actor shared that his parents were very happy when they heard the news. He also added that they are ’extremely fond’ of the actress.

“They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are,” he said in the interview.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in front of their close friends and family. From December 7 to 9, they hosted lavish wedding festivities at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Sharing his experience of married life, Vicky said, “It’s been beautiful. It’s been like the best chapter of my life. It’s the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom you connect, who understands you and who you understand thoroughly. Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself.”

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, which was released on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. The film which was helmed by Shashank Khaitan also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as the female leads. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur and filmmaker Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film.