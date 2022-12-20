[PHOTO] Sidharth Malhotra greets PM Modi with folded hands at Vijay Diwas Jashn

Sidharth Malhotra became a sought-after star after the success of Dharma Productions' Shershaah. Co-starring Kiara Advani. In the film, Sidharth portrayed Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War. The biographical war drama was a success at the box office and was reviewed positively by critics.

The actor attended the Vijay Diwas Jashn in New Delhi held on December 16, 2022. At the ceremony, Sidharth exchanged pleasantries with PM Narendra Modi and President of India Droupadi Murmu. He shared a photo from the day on his Instagram handle where he can be seen greeting PM Modi with folded hands.

Alongside the photo, Sidharth penned, “It was truly an honour and such an incredible experience for me to be invited for the Vijay Diwas Jashn, by the Chief of Army.”

He added, “To top it all, to be in the esteemed company of The President of India, Smt. #DroupadiMurmu and Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji was even more special! Interacting with the real heroes of our country, filled me with pride and so much emotion that this day is a memory I truly will cherish forever. Big love and respect.”

Sidharth was seen dressed in a teal blazer with matching pants and a white t-shirt. On the work front, Sid was last seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

Next up, the actor has Mission Manju with Rashmika Mandanna which is set to be released on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. It was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13, 2022, but was delayed.