Fans go gaga as Ranbir Kapoor makes a cameo in Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

Popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor left fans stunned with a special appearance in Vicky Kaushal’s latest release, Govinda Naam Mera. The film which is directed by Shashank Khaitan also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as female leads. It was released on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. After viewers discovered Ranbir’s cameo in the film, many fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many gushing that the actor’s charming presence elevated the film.

A clip from the film that is going viral on Twitter shows Ranbir playing himself. The actor shares a scene with Vicky and Kiara that also features Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In the scene, Ranbir says to the lead actors, “Mein ek film produce kar rha hu, director ko bol raha hu tum dono ko phone kare," (I am producing a film and will call the director to contact you both.)” To this, Vicky asks that whether Ranbir will be playing the lead role in the film, to which Ranbir replies, “Ranveer Singh, tera favourite! (his favourite actor Ranveer Singh).”

#RanbirKapoor cameo in #GovindaNaamMera was impressive as he made maximum impact in limited timepic.twitter.com/PgfNsx6rNU — Harminder (@Harmindarboxoff) December 16, 2022

“Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in #GovindaNaamMera was impressive as he made maximum impact in limited time,” wrote a fan of Twitter. Another user wrote,“ He easily ate the whole movie. A fan said, “RK's presence made this song 10 times better with his effortless charm.”Another fan tweeted, “#RanbirKapoor ‘s cameo in govinda naam mera >>>Such good acting even in a 2 minute cameo.”

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the 2022 Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy epic, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, with Alia Bhatt. The film was successful, minting around INR 431 crore at the global box office. He will be next seen in the upcoming Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor. The title of the film was recently revealed and it is scheduled to release on March 8, 2023 release.