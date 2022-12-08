Ranbir Kapoor gets Twitterati to obsess over his heavy bearded look; see photos

After the birth of his baby girl, Ranbir Kapoor took a break from daddy duties and attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actor debuted his new look at the event and the internet is going gaga over it. Ranbir was seen rocking a heavy beard with long hair. He suit up in a patterned blazer with black pants and a white shirt.

At the event, the actor was mobbed by fans who wanted to get pictures clicked with him. Several photos of Ranbir are now doing rounds on the internet. In one of the photos, we see him rocking black sunglasses and looking nothing but dapper.

Ranbir and Alia were blessed with their first child on November 06, 2022. They named their baby girl Raha Kapoor. Alia announced the name with a special media post that read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief."

"In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," she further added.

Coming to the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The sci-fi fantasy drama starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir in the lead role with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna playing pivotal parts.