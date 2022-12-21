[Photos] Sara Ali Khan’s UK vacation diaries with mother Amrita Singh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in the UK with her mother Amrita Singh. The actress took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to give her fans a sneak peek at the holiday. She shared glimpses of her in the pool, sightseeing around the city with Amrita and catching the sunset in the park. She also shared a picture of an elaborate dinner.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Sara first posted two images with Amrita and hairstylist Sanky Evrus. Amrita was dressed casually in a big black winter jacket, while Sara wore pink sneakers and gym wear.

Later, Sara shared a slow-motion video of herself emerging from the water in a pink bikini. As she spent time beside the indoor pool, she also posted a photo of her feet. She captioned the image, “Happy, peaceful, relaxed.”

Additionally, Sara also uploaded a video of the early sunset around 3:18 pm and a photo of her dinner, which showed several items on the table. She captioned the photo, “In the mood for the food.”

According to reports, Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan is also in the UK currently, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor, kids Jehangir and Taimur, and sister Saba Ali Khan. On Tuesday, they held a party in London to celebrate Taimur's sixth birthday.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the 2021 romantic drama, Atrangi Re. The film which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar as the male leads, was directed by Aanand L. Rai. It premiered on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

According to reports, the actress has a lineup of four films coming up. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming thriller drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan.