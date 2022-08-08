Vacation diaries: Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her trip to New York, Atlanta, Pleasanton

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in the US, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share pictures from her holiday. The Kedarnath actress had earlier shared a series of photos and videos from her solo trip.

In the most recent Story she shared, the actress can be seen in a restaurant in New York City with her friends. The actress posed for the picture and wrote, “Welcome to NYC (New York City).” Sara also shared a collage of her meal in the same Story, writing, “It’s been a hot second since I ate hot food that wasn’t plane muselli (sic).”

Sara had also shared photos from her plane ride, saying that she had spent four nights in a row on a flight. Later, the actress shared a video of her in Atlanta, donning a green crop-top and matching track pants. “I truly ‘woke up’ like this… Jet lag is real (sic),” the actress wrote in the Story.

Later in the day, Sara shared another video showing a house in Pleasanton, California. The actress captioned the Story, “Many hours later… Clearly, I’m loyal to the pillow and the outPleasantonfit #traveldiaries (sic).”

The actress then boarded a flight to New York, pictures of which she shared with her followers. She wrote alongside the photo, “4th night on a flight with my mask and pillow (sic).”

Reports state that the actress had taken a trip to Italy with her mother Amrita Singh in July for work. A few days before that trip, the actress had shared pictures with her father, Saif Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan from London, stated sources.

Sara was last seen in Anand L Rai’s 2021 film, Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. According to reports, she will be next seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight and an untitled upcoming film by Laxman Utekar with Vicky Kaushal.