He is the definition of love for me, says Nayanthara about husband Vignesh Shivan

Actress Nayanthara is renowned for avoiding interviews and making public appearances. However, she recently opened up in an interview that was posted on the YouTube account of her production company called Rowdy Pictures. In the interview, she spoke about her life after marriage to director Vignesh Shivan, her film preferences, and how she responds to criticism.

The actress said, "Vignesh Shivan is the personification of whatever I think love is," when asked what love means to her. She added, “Ever since we got to know each other… ever since we fell in love… he is the definition of love.”

She went on to say that his love has calmed her life to the point where she feels content with it. “I feel like I don’t have to worry about anything anymore. If anyone criticises me or even during any kind of bad situation, if he is with me, it will all be fine. To know that ‘whatever happens he will take care’ is a big thing.”

Nevertheless, Nayanthara acknowledged in the course of the conversation that getting married had not altered her relationship with Vignesh Shivan or her outlook on life. She also questioned why, after marriage and having children, women begin to feel constrained. “I don’t know why it is still part of the debate. Why is it even a topic of discussion that can or cannot women work after marriage? Marriage is not an interval point. There’s so much more to it after that. Marriage makes you feel settled in life. When you feel that way, you want to achieve more… I think that’s the mindset of most of the women I have seen.”

After meeting while working on the 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan began dating and were engaged in a lavish wedding ceremony on June 9 this year. Recently, the couple welcomed twin boys.

