‘When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry,’ says Ranveer Singh

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh said that people being insincere on his film sets makes him angry as he thinks such people finally end up contaminating the energy flow while shooting. He also added that no one should create a ruckus on the sets as it affects an actor’s performance and the set’s environment.

“When you are on a film set, you have to consciously practice patience. Because, If you end up shouting or creating a ruckus, it will affect the environment of the entire set. That situation becomes very difficult to fix. I always believe one should avoid doing that on set. When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry. I am a free-flowing and very expressive person. When I am happy and I have to express that at 100 percent. And the opposite feelings also come out at 100 percent. But I feel it’s a very unhealthy emotion,” the actor said in the interview.

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of his upcoming comedy film, Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directional is slated to be released in theatres on December 23. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Siddhartha Jadhav in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on Shakespeare’s classic play, The Comedy of Errors. The play narrates the story of a set of identical twins who get separated during birth. The drama features a lot of slapstick and mistaken identity humour, and it has been widely adapted for opera, theatre, movie, and musical theatre. Recently the makers of the film released a song from the film titled Current Laga Re. Actress Deepika Padukone also made a cameo in the song.

After Cirkus, the actor will be seen in the upcoming Karan Johar directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is expected to be released in April 2023.