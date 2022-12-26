[PICS] Ranbir Kapoor adorably kisses Alia Bhatt as they mark their first Christmas as a married couple

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday to share an array of pictures from her Christmas celebrations with husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their family. This was Alia’s first Christmas after her marriage to Ranbir in April and the birth of their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November. One of the photos, featured Ranbir kissing the actress sweetly on her cheeks. Other images showed members of the Kapoor family including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Alia’s sisters, Pooja Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt at the party.

According to sources, the photos shared by Alia were from her family's Christmas Eve celebrations. The snap featuring her with Ranbir showed a huge Christmas tree in the background, that was decked with red and silver ornamental baubles. In the picture, Alia was dressed in a red frock and a Christmas hat. She also shared a group selfie with Ranbir and their mothers, Neetu and Soni. She posted a picture with her sister, Shaheen too. Alia captioned the post. “It’s the best time of year... with the best people in the world... merry merry always from my family to yours (sic).”

Alia also shared a snap from the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch with Ranbir Karisma, Neetu, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Rima Jain. The lunch was held at Kunal Kapoor’s Mumbai house and was attended by Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan too.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language fantasy film, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, with Ranbir, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was released in theatres on September 9, 2022, and was successful at the box office. According to sources, the film minted nearly INR 430 crores at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi-language film of 2022.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Karan Johar directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to be released in theatres on April 28, 2023. The actress will also feature in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot, which will mark her Hollywood debut. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming Hindi-language project, Jee Le Zara, in the pipeline.