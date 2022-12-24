Sonam Kapoor shares the cutest photo of Anil Kapoor with son Vayu; wishes him a happy birthday 

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle today, to wish her father Anil Kapoor on his 66th birthday. The actress shared a picture of Anil holding her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, which she followed with other snaps of the actor including some photos from her childhood. She also wrote a heartfelt note along with the pictures, for the actor.

“Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter,” Sonam captioned the post.

In the first picture, Anil can be seen holding his grandson Vayu, grinning with happiness. Sonam covered Vayu’s face in the picture with a heart sticker. Along with it, Sonam also included various images of her childhood. One picture shows her sitting on Anil’s shoulder, another one featured her and Rhea Kapoor playing with the actor on the bed.

Last month, Anil opened up about the experience of being a grandfather during a chat with George Clooney at a summit. The actor said, “When I became a father, I couldn't process it. It took me some time to process it. I am still in a process.”

Earlier Anil went on a holiday with Sonam, Anand Ahuja and Vayu to Austria. The actor shared the experience during the chat saying that he bonded with his grandson on the trip. “ I was in Austria, I started slowly connecting with my grandson. His name is Vayu, means wind. I took him for a walk, (there was) beautiful weather. He was looking at the sky and the sun and trying to eat. That was his first exposure to the universe, to the planet, to the nature. It was wonderful to see how he was reacting to it. I am slowly and steadily connecting with him, much quicker than I connected with my children (sic),” he was quoted as saying.