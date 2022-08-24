Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on her pregnancy '...acting will definitely take a backseat’

In the final stretch of her pregnancy, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who welcomed a baby boy on August 20, talked to media sources about the last nine months of her life and reflected on the future.

On her baby being a pandemic baby or a planned one, Sonam told media sources, “We wanted to wait two years after we got married to start trying. Then, the pandemic happened. We were in Delhi at Anand's (Ahuja) parents' home at the beginning of the pandemic and we just decided that the timing was right because we didn't understand the severity of Covid. We went into lockdown soon after and things just kept getting graver, so we decided to wait. I remember doing the interview for Vogue India's June 2021 issue in April and when my birthday came around in June, I told Anand, ‘This is it, I don't think we can wait anymore.’ We'd already done all my check-ups with multiple doctors in Mumbai and London and everything looked fine, so we decided to go for it (sic).”

Sonam opened up about her career post-baby. The actress shared, “I always was a little picky. I'm not really in the rat race, I'm just doing my own thing. I don't think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn't choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it's a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don't think I will ever stop working completely (sic).”

She also spoke about her plans regarding raising the child. “To be honest, I haven't decided whether I'm going to school with our child here or in London, but I definitely know I feel more at home in India. I'm a proper Bombay girl. There will be the issue of privacy if I raise my child here, but I see many star kids leading completely regular lives so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it (sic),” Sonam was quoted as saying.