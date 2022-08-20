Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy

It’s a baby boy for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Their son was born on Saturday, August 20 as shared in a note sent by the new parents to their friends. Sonam took to her Instagram account to share the news after actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news and good wishes with Sonam’s parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor. Sonam shared a small reel for the announcement which was accompanied with Bob Marley's song Three Little Birds and a blue heart emoji. “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand,” the note read.

Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared the same note.

Sonam announced her pregnancy with some stunning pictures in the month of March. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. (sic)," the actress captioned the post.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai followed by a star-studded reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhaane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. Sonam, on the other hand, will next be seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind.