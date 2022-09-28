Sonam Kapoor shares new pictures of her son Vayu on her grandmother’s birthday

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who gave birth to her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on August 20, took to Instagram to share a picture of the newborn with her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The actress also shared a childhood picture of herself with her grandmother. She captioned the post, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you@nirmalkapoorbombay (sic).”

Sonam had blurred Vayu’s face in the picture with Nirmal. People from Sonam’s family took to the comment section of the post to react to the pictures. Sonam’s cousin Akshay Marwah and her aunt Maahdeep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for his mother. He posted an array of family photos, writing, “The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay (sic)”

Anand Ahuja and Sonam announced the name of their baby on September 20, marking one month of his birth but they still prefer to not reveal the baby's face in the pictures they share. Sonam announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in March 2022. The picture featured Sonam with her head on her husband's lap, holding her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you (sic),” the actress captioned the post.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen as the lead in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor, which starred Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead. She also made a special appearance in the 2020 black comedy film AK Vs AK which starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in lead. The actress will be next seen in the 2022 thriller film, Blind, which has been directed by Shome Makhija.