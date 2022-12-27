Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach favourite vacay destination Gstaad after three years for NYE celebration

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share a photo from Gstaad, an upscale resort town in Switzerland. According to sources, the actress is currently in town with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Reports added that Kareena and Saif have been visiting the place located in the Swiss Alps since their marriage in 2012, to celebrate New Year. This is the first time in three years that the celebrity couple is visiting the destination.

Also read: [PICS] Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host Star Wars-themed pre-birthday bash for son Taimur

Kareena posted a picture of a fireplace on her Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji and a Swiss flag emoticon. She captioned the image, “Waited three years for you.” Kareena had been sharing recollections from her former Gstaad trips over the past couple of years as she, Saif and their son Taimur were unable to travel abroad because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kareena posted an image on Instagram, last year, about missing her Gstaad vacation. The actress shared a selfie from a previous vacation in which she posed indoors against a fuzzy backdrop of what seemed to be snow-capped mountains. She captioned the post, “Apres ski days. Will they return?”

According to sources, the actress last travelled to Gstaad with her family in 2019, where she met actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Anushka was in the Swiss town with her husband, Virat Kohli, while Varun was on vacation with his now-wife, Natasha Dalal. Kareena and her family visited Gstaad in 2018 with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her family.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Diwali with friends and family

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2022 Bollywood drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan as the male lead. The film which was a remake of the classic Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump, was directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also appear in an upcoming thriller film which will be directed by Shahid director, Hansal Mehta.