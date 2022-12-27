Karan Arjun reunited! Shah Rukh Khan tightly hugs Salman Khan at his 57th birthday bash

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turns 57 today. The actor hosted a star-studded midnight birthday bash to celebrate the occasion which was attended by many celebrities including Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actors have been friends for decades and photos and videos of the actors meeting and greeting each other at the party is going viral on social media, with many fans calling it the highlight of Salman’s party.

Salman celebrated his birthday alongside his sister Arpita Khan's daughter, Ayat Sharma, who turned three today. Shah Rukh attracted the most attention out of the array of celebrities who attended the bash, including Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, and Sangeeta Bijlani. As soon as the fans saw Salman and Shah Rukh together, they could not contain their enthusiasm and swamped the comments section of the images uploaded on a paparazzi page with heart emojis. Shah Rukh wore all-black to the party, similar to Salman

A fan wrote in the comment section of the photos, “The best, most intimate and close friendship in Bollywood.” “Love their friendship,” wrote another fan. On the video, a user commented, “Nowadays, it's great seeing them together.” A fan also wrote ‘Karan Arjun’, in the comments as a reference to their 1995 film directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Salman made his Bollywood debut with the film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, in the same year (1988) that Shah Rukh became well-known on television with his show, Fauji. With Maine Pyar Kiya the next year, Salman achieved mainstream Bollywood success. Salman had already established himself as a celebrity by the time Shah Rukh made his film debut in 1992 with the film Deewana.

The actors were undoubtedly the most commercially successful male actors in the business during the 1990s and 2000s. They continued to be friends despite their box-office conflicts. According to reports, Shah Rukh and Salman will reunite in Shah Rukh's upcoming film, Pathaan, in which Salman will make a cameo appearance. Shah Rukh is also reported to feature in a special appearance in the upcoming Tiger series film starring Salman as the lead.