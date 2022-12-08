[Pictures] Harshdeep Kaur shares glimpses from Salman Khan’s mother Slama Khan’s birthday bash

Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an array of pictures from Bollywood star Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan’s 80th birthday bash. In the first picture, the singer can be seen posing with Salma, with both of them dressed in black attires. The next picture shows veteran Bollywood actor Helen gesturing to someone to wait as Harshdeep smiles at her. The singer also posed with Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma for a picture. Another snap shows Harshdeep with her husband Mankeet Singh, and Helen.

Sharing glimpses from the birthday bash, the singer wrote, “It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake (heart face emoji) Thankful for all the love & warmth (rose and red heart emojis).”

Many fans on the social media platform took to the comment section to react to the images. One user wrote, “Special moments HK you loved by millions of hearts HK lots of blessings too you keep shining (sic).” Another fan wrote, “Woaah! What an honour Congratulations!”

Harshdeep is popular for many hit Hindi-language songs including Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Jalte Diye from Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Zaalima from Raaes, Dilbaro from Alia Bhatt's Raazi among others.

Salma tied the knot with the veteran Bollywood writer Salim Khan in 1964. They are parents to Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming Farhad Samji directional, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film which is scheduled to be released in April 2023 will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in important roles. The actor will also be seen in the third instalment of the Tiger series with Katrina Kaif. According to reports, Salman will appear in a special appearance in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathaan.