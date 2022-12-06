Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, who appeared in popular films including Look Who's Talking and received an Emmy for her role in the television show Cheers, passed away on Monday. The 71-year-old actress' children True and Lillie Parker announced on Twitter that she passed away from cancer that had only recently been identified. The death was verified by Donovan Daughtry, manager of Alley, in an email to a news agency.

The statement read, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

From 1987 through 1993, she played Rebecca Howe alongside Ted Danson in the popular NBC sitcom Cheers, which was set in a Boston bar. From 1997 to 2000, she had her own sitcom on the network called Veronica's Closet.

She portrayed the role of a mother in the 1989 comedy Look Who's Talking, which provided her with a significant career boost. She would also show up in its sequel too. She would portray a fictitious version of herself in the 2005 Showtime series Fat Actress, which was a comedic take on the way she was treated by the public and the media as she gained and lost weight. She also made multiple appearances on reality TV in recent years, including Dancing With the Stars.

