Saba Azad poses with Hrithik Roshan and his sons for a snowy Christmas picture during Europe vacation

Indian actress Saba Azad celebrated this Christmas in Europe with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan. According to reports, Hrithik and Saba are currently in Switzerland with Hrithik’s family and friends, including the actor’s cousin and upcoming actress Pashmina Roshan.

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle, today, to share a picture of him, Saba, Hrehaan and Hredaan posing in the snow. He captioned the post, “Merry Christmas beautiful people.”

The picture shows Hrithik, Pashmina, Hrehaan, Hredaan, and Saba, grinning and posing in the snow while celebrating their white Christmas in Switzerland. Eshaan Roshan, another cousin of Hrithik, was also seen in the image.

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to send their wishes to the actor and share their reactions to the picture. One user wrote, “Merry Christmas, handsome.” “Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family. Such a lovely picture. Lots of love,” wrote another fan. A user commented, “These photo looks so cute.”

Before they departed for Europe, Saba and Hrithik were seen at the Mumbai airport with Hrehaan and Hredaan. Earlier this year, the couple were first spotted having dinner in public in Mumbai. Since then, Saba has been spotted with Hrithik at numerous occasions and family gatherings.

In May, the two also attended the party celebrating filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday while holding hands. Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan, an interior designer. After divorcing in 2014, the two now share parenting of their sons.

On the work front, Saba was last seen in SonyLIV's 2022 biographical TV television series, Rocket Boys. The series which is based on the lives of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai was directed by Abhay Pannu and starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles. According to reports, the actress has also completed shooting for the second season of the series.

Hrithik was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film, Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan. The film which was directed by Pushkar–Gayathri is a remake of their 2017 Tamil-language film of the same name. He will next be seen in the upcoming Siddharth Anand film, Fighter, with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film which is scheduled for a 2024 release will mark the first collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.